New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.50.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $121.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $111.10 and a 12-month high of $150.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.409 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 7.47%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Featured Articles

