New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,388 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of FOX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in FOX by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,637,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Up 1.2 %

FOXA opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised FOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

