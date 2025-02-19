New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of SPX Technologies worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.
SPX Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $150.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.69 and a 200 day moving average of $155.63. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $183.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPXC
About SPX Technologies
SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPX Technologies
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.