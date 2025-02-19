New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of SPX Technologies worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $150.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.69 and a 200 day moving average of $155.63. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $183.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPXC shares. UBS Group cut their price target on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti downgraded SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.50.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

