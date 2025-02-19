New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $9,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,390.84. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

SSD stock opened at $176.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.35. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.73 and a 52-week high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 14.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

