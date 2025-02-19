New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Cadence Bank worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,511,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 294,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 65,595 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.96.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CADE. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

