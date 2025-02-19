New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.14 Million Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Regal Rexnord worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RRX. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the third quarter worth $219,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 28.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,279,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 3.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $223.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

NYSE:RRX opened at $136.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.58 and its 200-day moving average is $162.13. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $130.94 and a 1-year high of $185.28.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

