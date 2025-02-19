New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.21 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $10,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,956,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $436,648,000 after purchasing an additional 142,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,555,000 after purchasing an additional 42,189 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 92,841.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,007,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,338 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,259.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,367 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,411,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,830,000 after purchasing an additional 36,769 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

CHRW stock opened at $99.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 64.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $210,941.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,226.89. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

