New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.38 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Pool worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $343.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $345.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

