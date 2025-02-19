New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10 Million Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Carpenter Technology worth $9,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 364,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 13,815 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,262,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:CRS opened at $205.62 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $62.99 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 19.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.