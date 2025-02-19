New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.78 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Enphase Energy worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 91,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 31,954 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.75. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.77, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Barclays decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.42.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

