New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 337.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $188.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.15. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.82 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.80.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

