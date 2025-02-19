New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 781,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 281,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,397,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 425,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,055,000 after acquiring an additional 289,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ryder System by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R opened at $170.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.48 and its 200-day moving average is $152.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.88 and a 12 month high of $171.78.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

