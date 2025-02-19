New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.63 Million Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,771 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 62,733 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of NOV worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 12,344.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,309,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $179,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210,514 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 22.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,027,106 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $687,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851,220 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 23.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 37,153,173 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $593,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963,660 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the third quarter valued at $35,709,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,291,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,049,000 after buying an additional 1,255,666 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOV. ATB Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.46. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

