New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.79 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,372 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Lamb Weston worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Charles A. Blixt purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,611.50. The trade was a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $182,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,181.64. The trade was a 12.82 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $107.50.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

