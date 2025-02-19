New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.20 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 74,390.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,021,000 after buying an additional 152,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,959,000 after purchasing an additional 26,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,408 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 151.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 133.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $1,398.32 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $800.76 and a twelve month high of $1,460.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,309.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,286.65.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.40%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

