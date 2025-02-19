New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of TopBuild worth $10,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 178.2% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 18,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 704.6% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 37.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 178,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,747,000 after buying an additional 48,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE:BLD opened at $320.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $302.70 and a 52-week high of $495.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.20 and its 200 day moving average is $363.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI cut TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.00.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

