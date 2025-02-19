New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $10,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 86.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Argus upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.33.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $286.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.74. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $155.96 and a 52-week high of $289.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

