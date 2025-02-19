New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 28.9% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,681,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,569,000 after buying an additional 1,049,005 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,442,000 after acquiring an additional 159,750 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,343,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,210 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 41.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,276,000 after purchasing an additional 303,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 32.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,373,000 after purchasing an additional 151,261 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half Stock Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average is $67.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.23. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upgraded Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $76,729.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,248.50. This represents a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

