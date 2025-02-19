New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Duolingo worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Duolingo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.55.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.46, for a total value of $3,914,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,185.12. This represents a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 41,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.29, for a total transaction of $14,210,170.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,624 shares of company stock valued at $98,478,298 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $441.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $441.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 241.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.03.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

