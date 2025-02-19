New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Oshkosh worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after buying an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 40.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 32,435 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $504,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Oshkosh by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 141,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK opened at $109.24 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $89.08 and a 1-year high of $127.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oshkosh

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.