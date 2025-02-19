New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $9,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 88,474 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,910,000 after purchasing an additional 44,306 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 547.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 138,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,649.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 431,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,935,000 after acquiring an additional 101,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,310,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,345.60. This trade represents a 31.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $205,399.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,234. The trade was a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SRPT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.77.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $105.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.15 and a 52 week high of $173.25.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

