New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $7,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,420,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,464,000 after acquiring an additional 850,345 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 457,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,395,000 after purchasing an additional 203,011 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 590,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,852,000 after purchasing an additional 139,615 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 421.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after buying an additional 102,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 398,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,313,000 after buying an additional 90,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.
Repligen Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $145.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $207.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.99.
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
