New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 212 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $9,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,547.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 142.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3,191.3% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average of $49.76. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $190,498.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,329,850.56. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $54,922.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,436. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,222 shares of company stock worth $1,624,947 over the last quarter. 4.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

