New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 234 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $9,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,660,000 after purchasing an additional 282,194 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 705,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,839,000 after acquiring an additional 157,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 423,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,067,000 after acquiring an additional 93,718 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $255,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,296.64. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE ALB opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.20. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $71.97 and a 12 month high of $143.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 28.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Clarkson Capital began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.91.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

