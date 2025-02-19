New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,400 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 337.5% in the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth about $356,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth about $86,270,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2,087.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 762,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,490,000 after purchasing an additional 728,019 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 22,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $1,733,915.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,061.02. This represents a 41.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $134,175.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,369.52. The trade was a 8.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,441 shares of company stock valued at $11,247,722 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 0.5 %

ALK opened at $75.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.55. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.71.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Melius raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

