New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,902 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,791,000 after purchasing an additional 145,767 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 36.6% during the third quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 496,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after buying an additional 132,970 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,247,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,988,000 after buying an additional 125,055 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 87,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,471,000 after acquiring an additional 52,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of COOP stock opened at $107.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.98 and a 200 day moving average of $95.36. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.01 and a 52 week high of $109.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 25.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

COOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.22.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $2,834,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,700,996.29. This represents a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

