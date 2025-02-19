New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $10,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $1,386,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $1,287,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,107,000 after purchasing an additional 549,531 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 40.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 923,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,663,000 after purchasing an additional 267,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,882,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stanley Black & Decker

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.