New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 331 Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Dayforce worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAY. CFC Planning Co LLC purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dayforce by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Dayforce by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dayforce by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter.

Dayforce Stock Performance

Dayforce stock opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 615.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. Dayforce Inc has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $82.69.

Insider Activity at Dayforce

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dayforce Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 858,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $68,309,346.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,204,622.85. This represents a 51.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,839.26. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on DAY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dayforce from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

