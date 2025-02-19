New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Trex worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Trex in the third quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 81.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its position in Trex by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 68,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Trex by 237.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 53,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 37,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in Trex by 287.1% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 16,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Trex from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Trex from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.81.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.94. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.68 and a 1-year high of $101.91. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

