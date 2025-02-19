New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 409 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 340,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 37,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,959,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,185,000 after buying an additional 159,388 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 33.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 36,823 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.87.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BRX opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.48%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

