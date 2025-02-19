New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,198 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Crocs worth $7,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Crocs by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Crocs by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Crocs by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 109.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $107.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.25 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CROX. StockNews.com raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

