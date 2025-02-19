New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,400 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WH. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 91.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,747,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,533,000 after purchasing an additional 506,593 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $111.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.20. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $112.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 51.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WH. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.10.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

