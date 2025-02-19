New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,000 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of American Financial Group worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 151,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after buying an additional 146,237 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Performance

American Financial Group stock opened at $123.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.97 and a 1-year high of $150.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.28 and its 200 day moving average is $134.76.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. Research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Financial Group

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.