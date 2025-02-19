New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,393 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,393 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $9,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in SEI Investments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 101.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEIC opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEIC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 52,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $4,435,539.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,232,922 shares in the company, valued at $616,461,942.06. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,194 shares of company stock worth $14,579,872. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

