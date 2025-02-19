New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $10,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 133,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,375,000 after acquiring an additional 57,460 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 231,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,687,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNSL opened at $441.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $458.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.12 and a 1-year high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 26.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.42%.

KNSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.56.

In related news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total value of $1,147,018.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,456.92. This trade represents a 23.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,940. This represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,954 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

