New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,998 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Glacier Bancorp worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 65.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 98,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,902,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,662,000 after acquiring an additional 41,160 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $543,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $60.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on GBCI. Truist Financial upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

