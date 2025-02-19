NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 888,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NiSource were worth $32,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 244,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,004,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in NiSource by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NiSource by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 314,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 143,352 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 26,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $219,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,339.36. This represents a 18.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NiSource from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on NiSource from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 67.88%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

