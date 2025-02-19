Norway Savings Bank Sells 314 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Norway Savings Bank cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 6.3% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 72,390 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,832,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Stock Down 0.1 %

AAPL stock opened at $244.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.