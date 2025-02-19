NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by M3 Advisory Group LLC

M3 Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 3.0% of M3 Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 86,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Clarendon Private LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $8,435,000. Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 81,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 39,120 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tigress Financial raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.21.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $139.40 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.56.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.