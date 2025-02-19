Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Holdings Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 161.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 75,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 46,706 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $1,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 79.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 83,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 772,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83,063 shares during the period.

OLLI opened at $109.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $120.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $413,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,982. This represents a 7.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $606,783.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,803. This trade represents a 62.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,771 shares of company stock valued at $9,650,832. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

