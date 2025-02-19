Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Cut by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 84.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Omnicom Group by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $83.34 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.44.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

