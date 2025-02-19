Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Ovintiv worth $9,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 3,180.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Ovintiv by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Ovintiv by 43.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OVV. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.03.

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.