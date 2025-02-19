Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Owens Corning by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $738,104,000 after purchasing an additional 187,001 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Owens Corning by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,148,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,166,000 after purchasing an additional 238,694 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 16.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,854,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,286,000 after purchasing an additional 261,564 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Owens Corning by 31.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 824,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,455,000 after purchasing an additional 197,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 113.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,818,000 after purchasing an additional 424,786 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.91.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $3,336,265.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,990.54. This represents a 48.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $177.58 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $138.70 and a 12 month high of $214.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

