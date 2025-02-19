Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Stock Price

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.39.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.12. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $89.06 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 309,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,871,000 after buying an additional 29,480 shares during the last quarter. Worldly Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Worldly Partners Management LLC now owns 1,037,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,427,000 after acquiring an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,324,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,444,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,478,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

