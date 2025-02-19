Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pool were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 3.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.00.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $343.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $345.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.