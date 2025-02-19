Promising Bank Stocks To Research – February 16th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Company, Citigroup, Bank of America, Mastercard, and SoFi Technologies are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that operate as commercial banks, investment banks, or other financial institutions. These stocks are bought and sold on stock exchanges by investors as a way to invest in the banking industry and potentially earn returns based on the performance of these companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $538.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,824,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,763,604. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $522.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.14. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $539.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,685,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,537,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.75. The firm has a market cap of $778.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $176.15 and a 12-month high of $279.23.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.68. The company had a trading volume of 17,516,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,979,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.15. The firm has a market cap of $265.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $81.50.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Citigroup stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,021,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,631,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.76. The firm has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.67.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,932,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,769,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $48.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $564.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $576.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of SOFI stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,149,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,586,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.77. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $18.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

