Promising Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 16th

Tesla, Broadcom, Palo Alto Networks, Exxon Mobil, Lockheed Martin, Honeywell International, and Medtronic are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the production and distribution of energy resources such as oil, natural gas, and renewable energy sources. Investors may include energy stocks in their portfolio to gain exposure to the energy sector and potential profits from its performance. The value of energy stocks can be influenced by factors such as changes in commodity prices, global energy demand, and government regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $355.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,000,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,880,264. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $406.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $233.04. 16,966,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,073,216. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 190.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.85 on Friday, reaching $200.03. 13,981,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,443,483. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $130.04 and a 1-year high of $207.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.17. 15,726,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,547,446. The company has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $100.60 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

LMT stock traded down $11.57 on Friday, hitting $423.15. 3,251,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,672. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $418.58 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $477.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

HON stock traded down $2.52 on Friday, hitting $202.75. 5,348,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,731. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HON

Medtronic (MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

MDT stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $93.02. 10,852,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,917,633. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Featured Stories