Promising Grocery Stocks To Follow Today – February 17th

Nebius Group, Costco Wholesale, and Walmart are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Nebius Group (NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

NBIS stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.49. The company had a trading volume of 34,999,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,253,757. Nebius Group has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $47.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.05 and a beta of 2.57.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,071.85. 1,409,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,622. The business has a 50-day moving average of $969.49 and a 200-day moving average of $923.85. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $697.27 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.04. 14,096,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,084,413. Walmart has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $835.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.99 and its 200 day moving average is $85.56.

