PUREfi Wealth LLC Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of PUREfi Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 101,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 506,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,465,000 after buying an additional 20,855 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,029 shares of company stock valued at $12,625,003 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $185.67 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.55 and a fifty-two week high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

