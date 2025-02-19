Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Qualys by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total value of $941,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,321,173.97. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 8,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total value of $1,322,774.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,900,627.84. This trade represents a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,288 shares of company stock worth $5,204,906. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Qualys from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $147.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.56. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.17 and a fifty-two week high of $174.31.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 39.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

